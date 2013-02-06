Top This! 'Pizza Man' Serves Up Nations Only Dedicated Pizzeria Insurance Agency

Guntersville, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- For Jason Upton, pizza is more than a food – it’s a passion! At aged 16 he took his first job at a local pizzeria, eventually purchasing his first restaurant at age 21. After 23 years working in and owning pizzerias, Jason hung up the apron to focus his experience and passion for the industry by founding an insurance agency dedicated to insuring one of the nation’s largest pizza chains, Domino’s Pizza.



After 2 years of great success Jason and his company, The Upton Group, LLC., Is expanding their line of business to include all pizzerias.



Founder and Managing Member Jason Upton said that “Pizza places face very challenging issues when it comes to coverage that most businesses do not experience. Work Comp for example is very difficult to manage and find carriers for. Hired and Non-Owned Auto is also a challenge for pizzerias. The delivery exposure is the main driving factor. No one knows this more than me and my team at PizzaInsurance.com,”



The team at PizzaInsurance.com work diligently to ensure that each and every client has a custom designed package.



A full line of coverage’s is available at PizzaInsurance.com including:



- Property and General Liability

- Including Liquor Liability

- Hired and Non-Owned Auto

- Owned Auto

- Workers Compensation

- Employment Practices Liability

- Umbrellas

- Health Insurance



Upton continued “PizzaInsurance.com leverages decades of experience facing the challenges that every pizza owner faces on a daily basis, using that experience to develop a custom program specific to each pizzerias needs.”



PizzaInsurance.com is indeed thought to be the first and only insurance agency created by and serving only pizzerias nationwide.



“We shop with multiple carriers and, like any good pizza menu, we are not limited to offering customers just one choice. We can offer deep-pan full-service or thin and crispy insurance offerings to those who only require a few items.



Challenge us and we’ll step up to the plate,” Upton concludes.



For pizzeria owners who seek additional information and to receive a free no obligation evaluation of your current program and to receive a free quote visit http://www.pizzainsurance.com



About PizzaInsurance.com

PizzaInsurance.com is owned and operated by The Upton Group, LLC. and is dedicated to serving pizzerias around the nation. Coverage is available in most states.



Covering both large franchise operations and the local “Ma and Pop” shops PizzaInsurance.com delivers solutions to minimize exposure and to protect the assets of each hardworking small business person.



PizzaInsurance.com in the spirit of giving back to the community has selected Pizza4Patriots.com as their charity of choice. Pizza4Patriots provides a “Slice of Home” to military personnel stationed around the world. Featured on such networks as CNN and Fox News the program is operated by Master Sargent Mark Evans USAF(retired).



PizzaInsurance.com will make a $100 donation to Pizza4Patriots for every pizzeria owner who simply requests a no obligation quote. No purchase is required and the donation is made regardless of the issuance of a policy.