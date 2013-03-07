Top to Bottom Home Inspections Celebrates 17 Years of Service to Michigan Home Buyers

Horton, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Don Currier has been inspecting homes for over 17 years, and feels that it is extremely important to give homebuyers needed peace of mind in their next home purchase. Currier said, “home buyers don’t want to have unknown, expensive and unbudgeted repairs. They really want to know how much everything is going to cost before they close on a purchase.”



According to a recent US News Report article, home inspections, especially one paid for by the seller, are much more limited than many first-time buyers realize. Kurt Salomon, president of the American Society of Home Inspectors and an inspector based in Salt Lake City, says, Homebuyers, however, "think we can see through walls and predict the future. The purpose of a home inspection is to look for material defects of a property—things that are unsafe, not working, or that create a hazard”.



Currier responded to this comment and said, “Our firm goes much further than this. What home inspectors often don’t do is test for environmental safety, such as lead in the paint or radon in the air. However, our inspection looks for pests and hidden pest damage, as we try to identify wherever mold or vermin exists, and especially for evidence of their existence hidden behind floorboards or is otherwise obscured. Other areas that are often overlooked by some home inspectors are pedestrian child-safety issues, such as how easy it is to get into cabinets or fall down staircases. And most inspectors lack specific expertise in pool safety, one of the biggest risks for young children.”



Currier adds, “The majority of all inspections are general interior & exterior inspections, and the home inspection includes ‘The Building Analysis Report’. The Michigan Home Inspection process for a residence will take 1 to 3 hours, and buyers are encouraged to be present during the inspection.” At the end of the home inspection buyers receive their Building Analysis Report. The report is comprehensive, organized and easy to read, and will indicate limitations and deficiencies, as well as areas found to be serviceable. Buyers can use it as their own personal reminder of items that may need their attention in the future, or as a maintenance reminder.



