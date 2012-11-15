Top Toys for Christmas 2012 Available Now at Amazon

The hottest toys for Christmas 2012 have been revealed for holiday shoppers.
Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Recent polls have shown that many consumers plan to increase the amount of money they spend during this year's holiday season. That increase in shopping has already become apparent. Reuters reports that some shoppers began making their holiday purchases as early as October.
The U.S. Commerce Department has noted an increase in consumer spending in the last two months. This can be largely attributed to early holiday sales. However, those who wish to get the latest toys still have time to fulfill the wish lists of those youngsters in their lives.
Top Toys 2012
Thanks to films like Marvel's "The Avengers," superhero toys are expected to be big this holiday season. Target predicts that the SpiderMan Mega Blaster Web Shooter will be one of the most highly sought after toys by boys and girls this year. The SpiderMan Mega Blaster Web Shooter and Glove Set lets children ages five and up shoot either water or the included web solution out of their glove, just like their hero.
According to toy giants Toys R Us and Walmart, classic toys are new again this Christmas. The Easy Bake Ultimate Oven offers a new take on an old favorite. LEGO is always a popular brand, but this season look for specific kits like the LEGO Super Heroes Batwing Battle Over Gotham City or the decidedly daintier LEGO Friends Emma's Horse Trailer. Likewise, Furby, which was all the rage during the holidays of 1998, is back with a few upgrades. Children can now virtually feed Furby and can translate Furbish with the help of their parents' iPhones.
Amazon has named the Leapfrog LeapPad 2 as one of its Top Toys for Christmas 2012. This latest incarnation of the LeapPad gives children ages three and over their own still camera, video camera, and hundreds of cartridges and apps. The Tabeo Kids Tablet is another electronic device that promotes edutainment. Children over the age of five will enjoy the 50 included apps, Android platform, and camera, while parents will love the password protected parental controls.
Parents of older children also have a long list of choices for Christmas 2012. the Beyblade Destroyer Dome Set creates a new battle venue for ages eight and older. The Yvolution Yfliker F1 offers a unique scooter experience, complete with handbrakes and a light but sturdy frame for children up to nine years old. Meanwhile, Walmart suggests the Razor Pocket Mod Electric Scooter. This scooter can provide conveyance for up to 10 miles on one charge. Young teens will love the multiple colors and the safe yet easy riding experience.
Toy manufacturers haven't forgotten the youngest recipients. Baby Alive Wanna Walk does just that and is available in multiple styles. The Playskool Rocktivity Walk N' Roll Rider helps children learn to walk, then turns into a ride-on toy. Fans of Disney Junior can choose the Doc McStuffins Time for Your Check-Up Doll or the Jake and the Never Land Pirates Musical Pirate Ship.
This Christmas, there are many toys from which to choose that complement any child at every price. Your buying strategy is relatively simple: To get the hottest toys, buy early and buy online if possible. Amazon.com makes it easy with their Holiday Toy List,you gets ratings, pictures, detailed descriptions, and even testimonials so you can unbiased reviews on that perfect toy before you buy it.
