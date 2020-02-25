Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Global Small Satellite Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, Type (Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite, and Nano Satellite), By Component (Structure, Payload, Electric Power System, Solar Panel and Antenna Systems, Propulsion Systems, and others), By Application (Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Technology Development, and Others), By End User (Commercial, Military, Civil, and Government) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market size was valued at USD 4.18 Billion in 2018.



The global small satellite market size expected to reach USD 18.30 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.28% during the forecast period. The rising integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in various industries will boost the small satellite market growth in the forthcoming years.



As IoT provides secure and high-availability data services for professional users along with high level of service reliability for active IoT deployments has led to the higher implementation of IoT. Additionally, the connectivity offered by (IoT) in industrial application for machine control & production of satellites will create new opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.



List of the Major Companies in the Global Small Satellite Market Include:



Sierra Nevada Corporation

Singapore Technologies Engineering Limited

Surrey Satellite Technology LTD.

Planet Labs Inc.

Airbus S.A.S

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (Space X)

Boeing

Thales Alenia Space

Millennium Space Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Geooptics Inc.

Oneweb LTD.

Harris Corporation

Surge in Satellite Communications to Facilitate Growth in North America



North America was valued at USD 2.57 Billion in 2018 and is predicted to lead the market during the forecast period. The rising adoption of the triband antenna will have a positive impact on the market in North America. Furthermore, the introduction of SKYWAN technology by NASA, a unique hybrid modem which competes with MF-TDMA and DVB-S2X, allowing for real-time transmission with high throughput, the best transport per application will augment healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years.



Contract Between Lockheed Martin Corporation and the U.S. Air Force to Spur Growth Opportunities



The increasing collaborations between key players and government organizations will bolster the small satellite market growth in the foreseeable future. For instance, Raytheon Company (US) and the U.S. Air Force signed a contract with a valuation of USD 37 million to support anti-jamming efforts for satellite communications. Furthermore, the growing concerns regarding national safety and security will boost the small satellite market trends during the forecast period. For instance, In November 2019, Lockheed Martin Corporation. and the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center signed a contract with a valuation of USD 3,300 million for support services on classified military communications satellites.



Moreover, the launch of an orbit surveillance satellite by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will boost the small satellite market share in the forthcoming years. For instance, In 2019, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) technology used by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). PSLV C-45 satellite is a low-earth orbit surveillance satellite, mainly launched for military purposes, and helps to monitor the locations of enemy radar sites deep in their territory.



