Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market Worth $27.9 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2023 -- The agricultural biologicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from an estimated value of USD 14.7 billion in 2023 to reach USD 27.9 billion by 2028.



Growing Factors Fueling the Agricultural Biologicals Market



The agricultural biological market is experiencing significant growth, primarily due to the following factors:



Rising awareness of organic food: Consumers are becoming more conscious of the benefits of organic food and are actively seeking products produced using environmentally friendly practices.



Concerns about the risks associated with chemical usage: The adverse effects of chemical pesticides and fertilizers on the environment and human health have led to a shift towards safer and sustainable alternatives.



High demand for valuable crops: Farmers are increasingly focusing on high-value crops, such as fruits, vegetables, and specialty crops, which require precise and efficient pest management solutions.



Increased awareness of residue levels in food: There is a growing concern among consumers regarding the presence of pesticide residues in food. This has prompted the adoption of agricultural biologicals that leave minimal residues.



Favorable regulatory frameworks: Governments worldwide are implementing regulations and policies that support the use of agricultural biologicals, providing a conducive environment for market growth.



Moreover, the adoption of agricultural biological products, which offer effective and sustainable solutions for crop protection and enhancement, is playing a significant role in driving the expansion of this market.



Bio Nematicides: The Most Important Market Trend

Among the top trends in the agricultural biologicals market, bio nematicides hold a prominent position. Nematodes pose a significant threat to crops, causing heavy infestations and substantial losses each year. The challenge lies in finding a solution that effectively controls nematodes without harming plant growth. Bio nematicides have gained increasing importance worldwide due to their ability to address this challenge.



The application of crop protection chemicals and the use of ingredients to control nematodes are key drivers for the growth of this market segment. Bio nematicides offer an environmentally friendly and sustainable approach to manage nematode populations while ensuring optimal crop yield and quality.



Bioinsecticides: The Second-Most Important Market Trend

Bioinsecticides are projected to be the second-most important market trend in the agricultural biologicals market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. The increasing awareness of agricultural technology and the growing incidence of pest attacks are driving the demand for bioinsecticides. Insects pose a significant threat to high-value crops like soybean, potato, corn, and tomato, leading to severe infestations. As a result, the demand for bioinsecticides is particularly high in North America.



Biopesticides, including bioinsecticides, have gained significant adoption and popularity in North America as a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional chemical pesticides. The region has witnessed a surge in demand for biopesticides due to increased awareness about the negative impacts of synthetic pesticides on human health and the environment. North American farmers and growers are increasingly embracing biopesticides to manage pests and diseases while minimizing their ecological footprint.



Intense Competition Faced by International Manufacturers in Europe and the Americas

The agriculture biologicals market in Europe and the Americas has become highly competitive, attracting numerous international manufacturers. Several factors contribute to the market potential in these regions, including stringent regulations on chemical pesticide use, growing consumer demand for sustainable and organic products, and government initiatives supporting environmentally friendly agricultural practices.



Manufacturers such as BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), UPL (India), Pro Farm Inc. (US), Corteva AgriSciences (US), Valent BioSciences (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), and Certis USA LLC (US) have established themselves as leading players in the industry, leveraging their financial stability and extensive product portfolios. Other notable players include Valagro S.P.A. (Italy), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Stockton Bio-AG (Israel), Valent BioSciences (US), and Rizobacter (Argentina).



These companies have implemented effective marketing and development strategies to cater to the growing demand for agricultural biologicals, ensuring their long-standing presence and success in the industry.



