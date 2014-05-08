Top Truck Fleet Launches Commercial Vehicle Awareness Campaign

Sugar Land, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- According to Work Truck magazine, companies looking at commercial trucks for sale tend to look for three things. Companies want trucks that will reduce the money spent on fuel, trucks which are appropriately sized for the jobs being done, and trucks known for their durability as companies wish to keep their fleet in service longer. Many turn to Top Truck Fleet to help them find a truck which fulfills all three conditions.



"Top Truck Fleet carries popular models from Ford, Ram, Toyota, and Dodge, including light-duty and heavy-duty models. In addition to offering new, used, and remanufactured trucks, the dealership also carries genuine parts and accessories, allowing each client to not only customize their truck or trucks as desired, but also to keep the fleet on the road at the lowest prices possible," John Montgomery of Top Truck Fleet explains.



One may believe they are limited to certain models when choosing fleet vehicles, yet manufacturers and dealers understand that companies have different needs and work to accommodate these needs. Chevrolet models include crew cabs, double door versions and Tahoe service vehicles. Ford options range from the LARIAT to the limited edition while Dodge models include the 1500, 2500 and 3500. Those looking to purchase a Toyota find they can choose from the Tacoma and the Tundra.



"Top Truck Fleet delivers a wide range of models, understanding commercial companies have very different needs. One isn't limited to one or two models when working with Top Truck Fleet, and staff members consult with clients to find the make and model that fulfills their requirements perfectly," Montgomery continues.



Trucks tend to use a great deal of fuel, and Top Truck Fleet understands many companies are now looking to the future and vehicles which make use of compressed natural gas. The benefit of using natural gas for vehicle fuel is the gas reduces the emissions produced by the fleet vehicle while maintaining engine power.



"To learn more about vehicles using compressed natural gas or any vehicle offered through Top Truck Fleet, call today. Staff members are ready and willing to help those in need and have the experience to help each client find a truck that fits their needs exactly," Montgomery declares.



About Top Truck Fleet

Top Truck Fleet offers the best deals when one is in need of quality commercial trucks, presenting the widest selection of vehicles for companies to choose from in the area. The team remains dedicated to ensuring each purchase comes complete with a 100 percent relationship experience and all staff work to ensure the client finds a vehicle that he or he wants at a price they can easily afford. Top Truck Fleet outsells other dealers in the areas of choice and price and carries only the most popular vehicles on the market today.