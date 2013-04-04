Top Vancouver BBQ Shop Celebrates Spring with Free Assembly Offer

Port Coquitlam, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- The premier destination for BBQs, Patio Furniture, Fire pits & Fire Tables and more in Vancouver, British Columbia - The BBQ Shop, is celebrating the arrival of Spring with an exclusive free assembly offer on select full-sized BBQ’s. This makes it easy for BBQ enthusiasts to enjoy their new grill quicker and having it expertly assembled free of charge adds to their purchase value.



The BBQ Shop has become a highly sought after destination throughout the Vancouver area for all things related to BBQs, parts & accessories, outdoor patio furniture , fire pits & fire tables, patio heaters, smokers, and much more. This renowned selection and impressive showroom can be seen on their website at http://www.thebbqshop.com/



In addition to all of the popular brands of BBQs such as Weber, Napoleon, Broil-King, Jackson Grills, DCS and related products such as Bradley smokers and Traeger pellet grills – the BBQ Shop also recently added another premium brand to their already vast selection, Saber Grills. These extreme quality grills feature full-infrared cooking for an unparalleled cooking experience.



With the spring season upon us, The BBQ Shop is ready to celebrate the warmer weather and reward its loyal clients with a well-timed free assembly offer; it’s clear why this Vancouver BBQ store has come out on top in their local marketplace. Their “must-see” showroom is one of the largest in Canada and is another hallmark of their success.



For more information please visit http://www.thebbqshop.com/