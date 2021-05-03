Top Venue Hires in London for Arts and Culture Related Events

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- With the easing of restrictions and successful rollout of the vaccination programme throughout the UK has given much, needed boost to the venue hire industry in the UK. One platform, in particular, is seeing increased bookings, Venuebility.com.



Their unique approach is to offer various backdrops for special events through their e-platform making booking and budgeting venue hire in London as painless as possible whilst offering a premium platform to showcase the venue.



Venuebility.com have a number of exquisite venue hires throughout London offering that special connection to arts and culture exhibiting London's unique place as one of the culturally diverse capitals in the world which is reflected in its arts, culture and history. The stunning venue backdrops would add that special something to a business meeting, function, or social event.



Gail Heron, Sales and Marketing Director commented "The Venubility.com is a unique e-platform offering a wide variety of venue hires showcasing London's strong links to the arts and culture." She also went on to say "Venuebility.com enables event planners to find and book venues as per their events types, making for an unforgettable occasion."



Venuebility.com, the e-commerce platform, helps its clients to create a shortlist of their favourite suppliers or venues that meet their expectations and budget. With many years of experience in the industry, the venuebility.com team of experts have developed an online platform that goes that extra mile.



About Venuebility

Venuebility.com is a revolutionary e-commerce platform where event planners can find and book a venue online, connect with a broad spectrum of event suppliers and get guideline costing for their event. Venues can showcase their spaces, pricing and availability and suppliers their services and credentials for free. The concept harnesses the power of technology and puts behind the frustrations of time-consuming manual event planning. We promise to offer a 360-degree online event planning experience - simplified and modernised.



