Top Videographer Announces Services out of Boston, MA

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Vaudeville Pictures now provides a full range of video production services, from conception to delivery, to clients across New England and beyond. The company was founded by Peter A. Cancilla, who has provided organizations with creative, high-quality video productions for over 15 years.



Video production and post-production services are provided throughout New England, but are not limited to the region. While Cancilla operates out of Boston, he provides numerous services to clients including corporate video, seminar and presentation coverage, broadcast TV spots, and recruitment videos. The professional videographer is also capable of broadcast-ready shooting and editing, documentary work, employee training videos, time lapse video, and testimonial or interview production and coverage.



Additional services offered by Vaudeville include concept development, script writing, professional voiceovers, animation, puppeteering, and original music scoring. The company can also develop music videos and cover live events such as musical performances or speeches. For most projects, the company’s website offers compilations of the professional work clients can expect. Creative, well-crafted examples provide viewers with assurance and entertainment.



In addition, a section on testimonials provides direct statements on how major clients feel about Cancilla’s services and the work of his team. A growing list demonstrates the high-quality of Vaudeville Pictures services and satisfaction of corporate clients. Every project is nurtured from full-service perspective, from concept to delivery, ensuring top-notch video production that helps communicate the message and integrate video into any business.



Vaudeville also works with clients, brainstorming to come up with the ideal concept. It will send an estimate for the project before the work begins, so clients can work the project into their budget and benefit from everything the firm has to offer. In addition to its full range of video production services, the company is capable of DVD and CD duplications, VHS to DVD transfers, and audio cassette to CD transfers, as well as format conversions for websites.



All services, led by the expertise of professional videographer Peter A. Cancilla, are available now.



