Top Web Business Printer 4OVER4.COM Introduces Expanded Suite of Professional Catalog Printing Services

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- 4OVER4.COM has launched a new comprehensive catalog printing service for businesses which features an all-new selection of quality premium papers as well as great binding options and new low minimums. 4OVER4.COM is a leader in online printing services and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including poster printing, printing nyc works, sticker printing, vinyl banners as well as other custom printing applications.



Business web printing company 4OVER4.COM now offers customers a full-featured expanded professional catalog printing service with catalogs printing in 70# uncoated text, 14pt uncoated cover (30% PCW), 100# gloss text and 14pt gloss cover. 4OVER4.COM customers can also enjoy a range of new sizes including 11" x 11", 5.5" x 8.5" and 8.5" x 11". 4OVER4.COM now also provides customers with multiple new binding options including side-stitch binding, saddle-stitch binding, wire-o binding, plastic coil binding and perfect binding. Customers can also talk to 4OVER4.COM about custom binding and custom catalog printing projects.



"4OVER4.COM now provides customers with an affordable, comprehensive, full-featured and high quality suite of professional catalog printing services for businesses which features premium papers, multiple great-value binding options, low minimums and superfast turnarounds," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about 4OVER4.COM Catalog Printing, how to enjoy the discount, or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/catalog-printing, email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.