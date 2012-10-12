Top Web PHR Provider ZweenaHealth.com Announces New Series of Planned Upgrades

Skillman, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Trusted web PHR provider ZweenaHealth.com has announced a new series of planned service upgrades. These changes are part of Zweena’s policy of continual improvement based on consumer feedback in order to improve user experience and access to services and products. All services will continue to be available during the planned upgrades. ZweenaHealth.com is a provider of online PHR (Personal Health Record) and health information technology services. Zweena collects patient medical records directly from doctors’ offices, organizes and digitizes them to create an electronic health record that provides updated health information and is accessible online. Zweena also collaborates with Microsoft HealthVault by updating patients' personal HealthVault accounts.



Improvements to the Zweena platform and website will come as part of the planned upgrades. Certain other customer-driven improvements will also be carried out. Regarding the website, aesthetics and interactivity of the website will be improved, and new usage features will be added, alongside support for new services. SQLXL.COM services will not be disrupted in any way during the upgrades.



“The new upgrades will be coming in response to the feedback we have gathered from our users over time. Our aim with the upgrades is to improve user experience as well as provide a better platform for the delivery of our products and services to our customers. There will be no disruptions to any of our services during the planned upgrades, and users will continue to use and enjoy the Zweena platform without experiencing any difficulties,” says Zweena CEO John Phelan.



Zweena's online PHR service provides patients and providers with a secure, private and easy-to-access platform that offers a truly comprehensive and accurate online personal health record. By minimizing stress and error and presenting useful health information in a clear and actionable way, Zweena allows patients to really be in control of their health information, and makes it possible for providers to access updated and accurate information that saves time, cost and human life.



To learn more or get started, please visit zweenahealth.com, send an email to info@zweenahealth.com or call the Zweena help line on 877-848-4248 for more information.



About Zweena

Zweena empowers patients, their families and healthcare providers to get the best care and make the best health decisions proactively. Zweena achieves this by collecting patient medical records, assembling and storing them with Microsoft HealthVault, and delivering an online personal health record that is safe, private, and easy to access and share at any time, and from any place. Zweena provides you with an easy and structured way to access and store your personal health record, helping you to make sense of it all and always keeping your vital health information within reach during those critical moments in life.