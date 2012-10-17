Top Web Printing Company 4OVER4.COM Launches Corporate Printing Discounts for Law Firms

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Leading NY online printing firm 4OVER4.COM has introduced special bulk printing discounts for law firms that will enable them access lower costs for all their monthly and annual printing needs without sacrificing quality, preferred budget, speedy delivery and professional service. 4OVER4.COM is a leader among online printing companies and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including postcard printing, sticker printing, poster printing, canvas prints, and other custom printing applications.



Law firms are probably one of the busiest practices in the world. With a large number of cases monthly, there could be anywhere from hundreds to thousands of distinct pieces of paperwork to process - everything from various types of contracts and bills of sale to deeds, living wills, power of attorney documents, affidavits, leases and more.



Since legal documents are required almost daily, and since the firms themselves print daily to satisfy the needs of their various cases, there is often a significant contribution that their printing activities makes to their overall operating costs, and any approach which lowers such costs without sacrificing quality or turnout will generally lead to better business outcomes and make for a healthier firm.



4OVER4.COM has established a reputation as a provider of professional, high quality, affordable custom printing services which are provided through the Internet to ensure fast printing, quick and easy online ordering and speedy deliveries. 4OVER4.COM now provides law firms with access to high quality printing at lower costs for all their monthly and annual printing needs through discounts on bulk printing carried out at 4OVER4.COM.



“4OVER4.COM realizes the high-quality bulk printing requirements of law firms, and the fact that they typically have large amounts of printing to do on a regular basis. This is why 4OVER4.COM is providing law firms with the opportunity of significantly lowering their bulk printing costs by taking advantage of the special 4OVER4.COM corporate bulk printing discounts for law firms," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



