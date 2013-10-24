Top "Webster Certified" Chiropractor, W. Brad Shaw (SLC, UT) Announces "Shaw Chiropractic" Professional Nutritional Counseling, Supplementation Health & Wellness for "Whole Food" Clients in Glendale and Capitol Hill

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The Advanced Proficient in Activator Methods™ Adjusting Technique is a very safe and gentle low force method of adjusting the whole body. Dr. Brad W. Shaw is trained and comfortable in manual adjusting techniques as well.



Dr. W. Brad Shaw is Webster Certified, to help pregnant women have a more comfortable pregnancy and to release restrictions in the pelvis to allow the baby to find the most beneficial position for birth. He has extra training in pediatric chiropractic to help children from birth to have a properly communicating nervous system and increase natural immunity.



Nutritional Counseling and Supplementation with natural “whole-food” supplements: Cold Laser Therapy to reduce pain, inflammation, and increase healing. Custom Foot Orthotics to support all three arches in each foot balances the joints in the legs, improve posture, and decrease pain throughout the body.



Dr. Shaw has a WHOLE body ap­proach to taking care of his patients to help them naturally achieve the best health possible. Same day treat­ment is available!



drbshawdc@gmail.com

1-208-406-9225

http://www.shawutah.com



W. Brad Shaw, DC - Doctor of Chiropractic - SHAW Chiropractic

Spinal Health and Wellness - Zip codes 84095, 84065, 84096



About Dr. W. Brad Shaw

Dr. W. Brad Shaw completed his general education requirements at Idaho State University and moved with his family to Dallas, Texas to attend Parker University- College of Chiropractic where he received two Bachelor’s Degrees (Bachelors of Science in Anatomy, and Bachelors of Science in Health and Wellness) and his Doctoral Degree. He is an Eagle Scout and served a full time Spanish speaking mission for the LDS Church in Chicago, Illinois.