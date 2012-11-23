Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp)), the leader in healthy dark chocolate products, has named its new Field Advisory Board (FAB).



The FAB, which is made up of the company’s top eight distributors worldwide, is charged with creating synergy between the company and distributors and discussing the challenges and successes of the network.



“The Field Advisory Board is a collaboration of the top distributors out there, coming together to share their knowledge for the betterment of the corporation and all distributors,” said Andrew Brooks, founder and executive vice president of MXI-Corp. “The current Field Advisory Board is made up of seasoned distributors who have proven they know the product, the market and how to succeed.”



The MXI-Corp FAB is composed of:



- Adam & Melannie Green, Winner’s Circle International

- Jeremy & Karen Reynolds, Sunrise Ventures, Inc.

- Paula Pritchard & Kathy Robbins

- Judy & Ian Murray

- Jared Overton, Healthy Chocolate International

- Sandy Chambers

- Janiell & Adrian Vashon

- Kerry Dean



“The Field Advisory Board is a great opportunity as a distributor to work with other successful distributors to really discuss the challenges, successes and opportunities available for all MXI distributors,” said current FAB member Adam Green, president of Winner’s Circle International and MXI Multi Millionaire Member. “Our fellow distributors worldwide should be pleased to know the FAB is working as a liaison and a partner to help each of them achieve success.” More information on the FAB, including board member biographies, is available online.



About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in healthy, dark chocolate products. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ Xocai Healthy Chocolate] (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company’s proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion.



