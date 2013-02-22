Top10Agents.com Launches Service to Help Save Home Buyers/Sellers Time and Money when Selecting Realtors® in Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- The real estate market is saturated with different Realtors® and in that situation it’s hard to know which is the right one to trust. In Tallahassee, Florida, a new website has just been launched that offers a novel solution to this particular problem, by ranking top real estate agents in Tallahassee, FL. Top10Agents.com allows individuals to compare Tallahassee realtors based on a rigorous pre-interview and selection process that should reveal everything consumers need to know.



The site compares Realtors® who have to pass rigorous requirements to even be considered, needing to have completed at least 50 real estate deals in five years and pass assessment on five key areas of their business. The site then uses objective ranking indicators to give each business a quantitative score based on their qualitative properties, which informs their position in the rankings.



Introducing this kind of statistical analysis to the process of selecting a Realtor® has seen the cream rise to the top, with the current top ranked agents having between ten and twenty five years experience, closing between four hundred and over a thousand deals. The profiled top agents have detailed breakdowns on specialties and skills, and contact information within the same window to make the decision making process as streamlined as possible.



A spokesperson for Top10Agents.com explained, “This is a resource similar to Hotels.com, but for finding top Realtors®. Our intense screening process is designed to make sure only the finest Realtors® can be ranked, and our rankings are updated regularly so that if prodigious new talents emerge they will be given a fair placing. We are utterly customer focused and provide this free service to connect individuals to those we have objectively found to be the best in their field. We have plans to roll out this service nationwide, as our early projections show the service is catching on like wildfire.”



About Top 10 Agents

Top10Agents.com is a new way for consumers to find top Realtors® in the Tallahassee, FL market. Each Realtor® is pre-interviewed so customers can feel confident when selecting a real estate agent to work with. The company launched in January 2013 and is growing quickly. Top10Agents.com is owned by VeraKey, LLC a licensed real estate broker. For more information, please visit: http://www.top10agents.com/