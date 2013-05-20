Top5Best 4You Launches New Format Where Consumer Advice Meets Price Comparison

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- After a long development and testing phase and hiring process a young entrepreneur from the UK has secured funding for a website that combines consumer advice with price comparison in the ever popular list format. Site such as Buzzfeed and Cracked have demonstrated the popularity of the format, but no one has yet applied it to consumer decision making.



The site takes the opportunity to fill this market niche for helping online consumers to make informed decisions. The site, like many now huge online institutions such as Facebook, is the brainchild of just one man and has now secured a seed fund.



The website is based on the premise that today's shoppers need to find informative and useful resources when shopping for the best products. Top 5 Best 4 You does this through providing consumers with product reviews in a rated environment, where the top 5 best products are listed in a countdown. This gives the consumer a good idea of what is the best the marketplace has to offer in a given range of products.



Expert authors choose, rate and rank the products and also publish buying guides to go alongside the reviews and lists to help consumers make astute buying choices to maximize value. More features are already planned for the site to help users easily make the most of its core philosophy.



A spokesperson for Top 5 Best 4 You explained, "Our experts come from all walks of life and have expertise in different markets. We aren’t just any old review site because we pride ourselves in matching our experts to the products they know most about. We have a strict application and training process for our writers, to ensure they can write high quality and informative product reviews."



About Top 5 Best 4 You

Top 5 Best 4 You was created to help consumers find the best products online. The site offers a broad depth of detailed product reviews based upon a top 5 list format. Each review is compiled by a writer who has expertise in that particular field and is trained to give holistic and balanced reviews. For more information visit http://www.top5best4you.com/