Top5Best4You Consumer Advice Meets Price Comparison Start-Up Secures Funding

Top5Best4You noticed that today's shoppers need to find informative and useful resources when shopping for the best products. Top5Best4You does this through providing a safe environment for consumers to read product reviews in a rated environment where the top 5 best products are listed. This intuitively gives the consumer an informed idea of what the best products are in any given sector.



The expert authors choose, rate and rank the products and they write buying guides to go alongside the reviews. In its initial stages further development will be undertaken to add more features, make productivity easier and ensure readers get the best from the site's philosophy.



A spokesperson for Top5Best4You.com stated:

"Our experts come from all walks of life. We aren’t any ordinary review site because we pride ourselves in matching our experts to the products they know most about. We have a strict application and training process for our writers, and their expertise in writing reviews and the products they review is at the forefront. This is why we believe you’ll find a product in any of our top 5 lists, that will match your needs."



About Top5Best4You.com

Top5Best4You is created to help enable consumers select the best products when searching online. The founder enjoyed – when searching for the best – finding lists of items so much that it inspired him to join in and philosophize his own creation. With a passion for building something great, inspiring and useful – he knuckled down into his workbook and began creating Top5Best4You.com. For more information visit http://www.top5best4you.com/