TopAsianDatingTips.com Announces Re-Launch of New Website for Mobile Users

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- TopAsianDatingTips.com today announced a re-launch of its new website, http://www.topasiandatingtips.com, a site aimed at giving dating relationship advice and reviews on dating Asian Women, dating Asian Men, and dating Asian Lesbians. The new website design will allow mobile users to access information quickly on their mobile devices.



This website combines both tip related articles & stories and reviews on online dating site & products. The website is broken up into four major sections - Asian Women dating, Asian Men dating, and Asian Lesbian dating, and Online Dating Site & Product Reviews. Each section has various articles, videos, pictures, and reviews of Asian dating and it particularly focuses not only on dating Chinese women but also interracial dating of Filipino, Vietnamese, Korean, Japanese, Thai women and men. The main focus of the website is to provide high quality dating related information and reviews to millions of people searching for their true love with Asian Beauties.



“It is well known that 75% of all interracial dating is between Asian women dating white men. We very excited with the re-launch of our website and in particular giving people an easy to use mobile version to search for information”, says one of the coordinators of the website. “Further, we encourage people to write reviews on dating websites and share their online dating experience. To reduce fake reviews we will be asking people to authenticate themselves by signing in with their Face Book, Google+, and LinkedIn accounts. We have also allowed visitors to rate the articles on our website and share their review. Our major goal is to provide the most transparent Asian dating reviews on the web today.”



TopAsianDatingTips.com continuously monitors dating related information on the web. Interesting tidbits having useful information will be curated and commented on in the blog section of the website. These tidbits could range from people sharing their views on Asian interracial dating, Asian Lesbians to the safety of users on the Asian online dating websites.



For further information, readers can visit your website at topasiandatingtips.com. Visitors can contact us there for further information or leave their reviews on various articles and on our reviews as well.



Media Contact

Stephen Lee

Hong Kong

Email: info@topasiandatingtips.com

Website: http://topasiandatingtips.com