Topaz Cleaning and Restoration Offering Specialized Carpet Cleaning Services in San Antonio

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2021 -- Since 1998, Topaz Cleaning & Restoration has set benchmarks in service delivery with integrity, professionalism, and customer-centricity. The company cleans and sanitizes roofs, dryer vents, air ducts, tiles and grouts, area rug and carpets, draperies and curtains, furniture, natural stone, and more. Restoration solutions for water damage and fire & smoke damage are also offered. The services are applied across residential and commercial settings in San Antonio and has become well-known for their experience, reliability and customer service professionals. They pull together to accomplish the job efficiently and quickly while treating the property and client with the utmost respect.



The spokesperson at Topaz Cleaning & Restoration stated, "Topaz Cleaning and Restoration is a foundation of an industry thought leader and ex-Navy man, Earnest Glenn. He has worked with the Star Wars Missile Defense Systems and several other iconic programs with a background in Aerospace Manufacturing. In 1998, a year after moving to San Antonio, Glen ventured into the professional deep cleaning market, and hence, Topaz Cleaning & Restoration. Glen spent the next two decades getting intimate with cutting-edge cleaning and restoration techniques. His knowledge, skills, and guaranteed to deliver approach are visible in company operations."



Topaz Cleaning & Restoration is particular about quality and customer satisfaction, as reflected by the 5-Point Guarantee. The company deploys trained, experienced, and certified technicians to do the job right the first time. In case the client isn't happy, they redo the job for free. The technicians respond to calls for help with a sense of urgency and do the work quickly without compromising quality. Topaz Cleaning and Restoration takes complete responsibility for the technician's every action. If a mishap happens, the repair or refund is on the company.



On carpet cleaning, the spokesperson further stated, "Carpets are exposed to dirt, dust, and germ buildup that can compromise the occupant's health. Staining is also an issue, impacting the carpet's visual appeal. Regular cleaning can help ward off health hazards and keep the carpet looking new for years. Topaz Cleaning and Restoration is the leading provider of rug cleaning in San Antonio, with over two decades of experience and certifications from IICRC, UAMCC, and more. We blend the best practices, leading-edge equipment, and thoroughly trained workforce to deliver unmatched results for all carpet cleaning requirements."



Topaz Cleaning and Restoration ensures deep cleaning to eliminate dust, allergens, bacteria, and other particles that otherwise contaminate the room's air quality. Even the stubborn stains and odors are removed, keeping the carpet fresh. The same level of care is also provided for upholstery and furniture in homes, offices, and commercial establishments.



In addition, the company is widely relied on for pressure cleaning the siding, walkways, decks, patios, and more. Every effort is made to remove dirt and grime and maintain the shine and hygiene standards. Topaz Cleaning & Restoration also prides itself in providing exceptional customer service.



About Topaz Cleaning & Restoration

Contact Information:

Topaz Cleaning and Restoration

4246 Gate Crest

San Antonio, TX 78217

Phone: (210) 653-9699

Email: Info@TopazCleaning.com

Website: https://topazcleaning.com/

Hours

Monday – Friday

8:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday

8:00am – 12:00pm