Topaz Cleaning & Restoration Offering the Best Air Duct Cleaning Services in San Antonio

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- Topaz Cleaning & Restoration is known for providing cleaning and restoration services for both commercial and residential. The founder of the company - Earnest Glenn - has a strong background and experience in Aerospace Manufacturing and had worked on space shuttles and various other governmental programs. He understands the importance of technology and pays attention to every detail. Glenn was born in East Texas and joined the Navy for a short time after graduation. In 1997, he moved to San Antonio and started researching the various ways he can apply his knowledge in other spheres. In 1998, Glenn brought something new to the San Antonio area. He began to explore the knowledge he has garnered in the Aerospace industry to deep cleaning. Over the next two decades, Glenn learned about the science behind cleaning fabric, stones and other surfaces. He was diligent with his work and was able to build a company based on that. Due to their hard work and determination, Glenn and his team won the prestigious Franchise of the Year Award and was a part of the Super Service Award from Angie's List for more than a decade.



A spokesperson of Topaz Cleaning & Restoration stated, "Here at Topaz Cleaning & Restoration, our focus is on providing the best quality service to our customers. We are extremely knowledgeable in our field and only hire the most talented and experienced employees to work for you. We offer quality cleaning and restoration services. We are confident in our abilities and promise that you will love our services. Topaz Cleaning & Restoration is always focused on customer satisfaction, and they make a commitment to respect your time and property, while treating you with the utmost respect and patience. By hiring us, you will be getting nothing but quality care from a top-level and certified company that is committed to excellence."



Topaz Cleaning & Restoration provides the best air duct cleaning in San Antonio. The company is famous in that area. The people in and around the San Antonio area have relied on Topaz Cleaning & Restoration to clean their AC vent system for many years. Clean air ducts are essential for the well-being of the employees, clients, and visitors.



The spokesperson further stated, "Air duct cleaning is very important to remove contaminants like pollen, lint, dander, dust particles, mites, and harmful bacteria, which helps reduce asthma symptoms and allergies. Improving your HVAC system's efficiency can also lower your energy costs. With the help of Topaz Cleaning & Restoration, you will be improving your health as well as lower your energy bills at the same time."



Topaz Cleaning and Restoration is IICRC certified, along with being a member of the UAMCC. The company has the proper training to tackle any ventilation or HVAC duct cleaning needs.



About Topaz Cleaning & Restoration

Topazcleaning.com is the leading provider of cleaning and restoration services in Texas. The company is known for its commitment to provide the best service possible.



Contact Information



Topaz Cleaning & Restoration

Address: 4246 GateCrest, San Antonio, TX, 78217

Phone: (210) 653-9699

Email: info@topazcleaning.com

Website: https://topazcleaning.com/