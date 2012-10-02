Topdollarmobile.com.au Mobile Phone Recycling Benefits the Wallet and the World

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Part of the world’s largest mobile device recycling group, http://www.topdollarmobile.com.au is buying a huge range of unwanted mobiles for environmentally sensitive recycling – from Apple iPhone to ZTE and everything in between.



Whether it’s an old model Motorola or a brand new iPhone, the company pays top rates for unwanted devices, and even picks up the postage.



Topdollarmobile.com.au recycles devices in accordance with stringent conditions laid down by SGS, the world’s leading environmental inspection, verification, and testing company. This ensures complete quality management and environmental protection.



Indeed, every aspect of the company’s operation carries green credentials. All of its paperwork and packaging is fully recyclable, and every part of its business is governed by the protocols set down in the global standard for the re-use of mobile technology – the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive.



In addition, for every phone that is recycled, the company donates a percentage of its value to World Vision to aid in the fight against poverty and hunger.



Getting cash for an unwanted mobile device through topdollarmobile.com.au involves a simple three step process.



First, people can use the easy search feature on the topdollarmobile.com.au website to quickly identify the make and model of their phone, and money on offer, and then fill in their contact details.



Second, people simply wait for the special topdollarmobile.com.au pre-paid envelope to arrive in the mail. Simply pop the phone inside and put it in the post.



Third, get paid! After verifying receipt of the phone, Top Dollar Mobile will pay within five working days, using the payment method of their customer’s choice.



The topdollarmobile group has over 16 years of experience in recycling mobile phones, resulting in a reputation that wins it awards and accolades wherever it operates.



For example, last year its UK arm was rated the best mobile recycling service for quality and value by the prestigious consumer magazine, Good Housekeeping.



For Australian consumers Top Dollar Mobile is a new, elegant solution to the problem of unwanted mobile phone disposal that benefits both the wallet and the world.



Topdollarmobile.com.au believes that together, everybody can make a better life, and a better planet.



About Topdollarmobile.com.au

http://www.topdollarmobile.com.au is operated by GY Telecom Ltd which has 16 years experience in the mobile telephony market. It is part of a global company, the leading force in the world of mobile phone recycling and the telecom re-use market. For more information, please visit http://www.topdollarmobile.com.au/