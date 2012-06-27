TopFashionShades.com Offer Movie Star Shades at Affordable Prices

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Many people style themselves after a famous movie star or celebrity. Sometimes, this involves choosing the right fashion. Other times, it involves going on a special diet. In some cases, simply choosing the right pair of sunglasses can make anybody look like a celebrity.



TopFashionShades.com wants to help their customers look the best anywhere they go. The website’s wide selection of designer sunglasses is designed to impress even the pickiest clientele. Budget-minded consumers will also appreciate the affordable pricing and exclusive discounts.



At the TopFashionShades.com website, visitors will find some of the biggest brand name sunglasses on the market today. The website features Burberry, Bvlgari, Oakley, Fendi, and Prada sunglasses, as well as sunglasses from several other premium fashion designers.



There is also a wide selection of sunglasses available in men’s, women’s, and unisex styles from every fashion designer. Customers can even sort through a designer’s selection based on a specific type of sunglasses, from aviator to wayfarer. In addition, sunglasses from TopFashionShades.com can accommodate a wide variety of lifestyles, including Classic, Fashion, and Sporty styles.



Many people worry about buying discounted designer sunglasses online. After all, there is always a risk that the sunglasses are forgeries or knock-offs. Fortunately, www.TopFashionShades.com guarantees that all of their merchandise is 100% authentic.



Style-conscious shoppers will also appreciate the fact that TopFashionShades.com has discounts available on all of its designer sunglasses. And, in an effort to win over more budget-minded customers, the company promises that ‘double discounts’ on merchandise will occasionally become available. To access discounts of up to 40%, visitors need to sign up to the website’s exclusive email newsletter.



TopFashionShades.com is a designer sunglasses retailer first and foremost. However, they also have information about the latest trends. The website’s fashion trend articles are extremely useful for people who don’t keep up with the latest style news, and they’re also a helpful resource for those who try to emulate the sunglasses style of a particular celebrity.



Twitter users can also keep up with TopFashionShades.com on the company’s Twitter feed (@TopFashionLLC). The Twitter feed keeps followers up-to-date on the latest sunglasses fashion trends. There is also information about exclusive discounts and updated product lines from today’s biggest brands.



TopFashionShades.com connects customers with the sunglasses brands they love. With an expanded selection of discount sunglasses, Top Fashion Shades wants to help its customers save money on 100% authentic pieces from today’s hottest fashion designers.



About TopFashionShades.com

TopFashionShades.com wants to help customers find 100% authentic designer sunglasses at an affordable price. Their website offers a wide selection of today’s top sunglasses fashion designers, including Mark Jacobs, D&G, Carrera, Rayban, and more.



For more information, visit: http://www.topfashionshades.com