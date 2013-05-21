TopGarciniaCambogiaExtract.org Launches to Provide Garcinia Cambogia Reviews

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Garcinia Cambogia is one of the top selling diet supplements currently available on the mainstream market, in no small part because of the recommendation of television doctor Dr. Oz, who gave the supplement a glowing review and explained in scientific terms how the active ingredients it contains can transform the body with no additional change in diet or exercise. These bold claims have since come under intense scrutiny and with some critics claiming the effects have been over exaggerated (his review can be seen here http://www.doctoroz.com/videos/garcinia-cambogia-newest-fastest-fat-buster-pt-1). Top Garcinia Cambogia Extract has been launched to provide an independent review demonstrating that the truth lies somewhere in between.



The site takes the form of an editorialized review, adopting a no nonsense, plain English conversational style to engage the reader and help them feel secure in trusting the opinions given within are not those of a vested interest but those of a friendly consumer who has experienced Garcinia Cambogia benefits first hand.



The review is broken down into various subsections, explaining what the supplement is -derived from a citrus fruit known as a tamarind- what it does, and how it does it. Key questions raised by most skeptics are addressed, including whether or not the supplement really works, how it can help them to lose weight, and what kind of supplements does the site recommend.



A spokesperson for Top Garcinia Cambogia Extract explained, “The pill isn’t a miracle cure for obesity as some have hoped but it does promote weight loss and act as an appetite suppressant. It has an abundance of active ingredient in high quality supplements and it does promote heightened performance in the metabolic system, but as with all things, it functions best when coupled with diet and exercise regimes, boosting their performance significantly more than its effects are seen when used alone. We give advice as to the best brands and places to buy the supplement so that people aren’t extorted for cheap, low quality Chinese imports.”



