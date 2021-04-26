Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global topical drug delivery market is expected to register high revenue growth and reach a market size of USD 145.68 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The importance of topical drug formulations for pharmaceutical delivery is rapidly increasing, and rising demand and use of these types of products is contributing to increasing market size currently, and the trend for more convenient treatments at home is contributing to increasing market size.



Due to growing need for development of more efficient drugs that can be absorbed through the skin, nanotechnology is being increasingly researched as a viable option in topical drug delivery system. For example, lipid-based nano-delivery systems will help to effectively deliver the required drug through the skin, and has been proving beneficial in overcoming skin barriers.



Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:



In December 2018, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. acquired RHOFADE cream from Allergan. The acquisition has enabled Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. to refocus its resources on the development of immuno-inflammatory assets in order to provide developed treatments for patients suffering from immuno-inflammatory diseases.

In November 2018, Sun Pharmaceutical acquired Pola Pharma and two of the latter's manufacturing facilities in Japan. This transaction has helped to strengthen the company's dermatology business in the island nation of Japan.

The market in North America accounted for the largest market share of 32% in 2019. The presence of numerous major pharmaceutical companies has been resulting in the robust and high market size in terms of revenue from countries in the region, and North America has been dominating other regions in terms of revenue share contribution to the global market over the past few years.

Key players operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé SA, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Merck & Co, Bausch Health Companies, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals, and Encore Dermatology, Inc.



Topical Drug Delivery Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global topical drug delivery market based on product types, route, end-use, and regions as follows:



Product Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Semi-Solid

Solid Formulations

Transdermal Products

Liquid Formulations



Route Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Dermal

Ophthalmic

Nasal

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Burn Center



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Topical Drug Delivery market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Factors influencing market remuneration:



The global Topical Drug Delivery market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Topical Drug Delivery market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled withthe predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Topical Drug Delivery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Topical Drug Delivery Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing skin diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Availability of alternative drug delivery modes

4.2.3.2. Side effects of using topical drugs

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Topical Drug Delivery Market By Product Form Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Kilo Ton)

5.1. Product Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Semi-Solid

5.1.2. Solid Formulations

5.1.3. Transdermal Products

5.1.4. Liquid Formulations



