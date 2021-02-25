The global topical drug delivery market is mainly driven by major increase in prevalence of skin diseases, infections, and conditions that require application of topical drugs and solutions.
In the latest report titled "Global Topical Drug Delivery Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Topical Drug Delivery business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
The importance of topical drug formulations for pharmaceutical delivery is rapidly increasing, and rising demand and use of these types of products is contributing to increasing market size currently, and the trend for more convenient treatments at home is contributing to increasing market size.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé SA, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Merck & Co, Bausch Health Companies, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals, and Encore Dermatology, Inc.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global topical drug delivery market based on product types, route, end-use, and regions as follows:
Product Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)
Semi-Solid
Solid Formulations
Transdermal Products
Liquid Formulations
Route Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)
Dermal
Ophthalmic
Nasal
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)
Hospitals
Home Healthcare
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Burn Center
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Topical Drug Delivery market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
