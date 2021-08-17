Topical Pain Relief Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2021-2027 : Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer Inc.

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- The global Topical Pain Relief Market size is projected to reach US$ 9639.1 million by 2026, from US$ 7012 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Topical Pain Relief Market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.



Download Exclusive Sample of Report:https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/report-sample/32551



The growth of the global topical pain relief market is majorly driven by an increase in the prevalence of arthritis and other bone-related conditions, diabetic neuropathy, cancer, leading to pain. Other factors boosting the market growth include the rise in adoption of topical pain relief products as they cause lesser side effects as compared to oral pain relief, an upsurge in the geriatric population across the world, and an increase in demand for topical pain relief by sports players.



Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2020, & 2021-2027

Non-Opioids

Opioids



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2020, & 2021 to 2027

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

e-Commerce

Retail and Grocery Stores



Enquiry Before Buying Report:https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/send-an-enquiry/32551



Topical Pain Relief Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data from 2016 to 2020, & 2021-2027



Johnson and Johnson

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sanofi S.A.

Topical BioMedics

AdvaCare Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Nestle S.A.



Get Discount on the Report:https://www.intelligencemarketreport.com/check-discount/32551