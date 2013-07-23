Topinfantcarseat.weebly.com Lists Best Car Seats for Infants

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Parents are always concerned about giving their children the very best. This applies to matters like food and clothing, and especially to safety equipment and baby gear. Buying an infant car seat is often a stressful task for moms and dads simply because they want to make sure they only give their child the finest. Topinfantcarseat.weebly.com helps make this task easier by listing the best car seats for infants on the market today.



There are two types of car seats that parents can buy for newborns and small babies. There are convertible seats that are designed to be used two or even three ways. These are supposed to be good for babies from 5 lbs to 100 or 120 lbs, and can be used rear-facing and forward-facing. There are also infant car seats that can only be used rear-facing and can carry babies from 5 lbs to 22 lbs or even 30 or 35 lbs for some models. According to the experts, these smaller infant seats make for a better fit with little babies and are the better choice.



But it doesn't end there. Among infant car seats, there is also plenty of variation in terms of safety and comfort features as well as in weight ratings. Topinfantcarseat.weebly.com has identified the top three best car seats for infants based on feedback from consumers and the opinions of childcare experts.



So what infant car seat models make it to this top list? First, there's the Graco SnugRide. The SnugRide has many fans and often gets rave reviews from parents, thanks to its comfortable and sturdy design and the convenient way it fits into the brand's travel system. The Chicco Keyfit 30 is also considered top-of-the-line, and parents have named it one of the easiest infant seats to install. The 30-pound maximum weight rating also a big plus for parents who'd like a practical car seat that can be used longer than the others. Finally, the Britax Chaperone has an anti-rebound bar, an extra-large canopy, and plenty of chic seat cover designs, making it a favourite with both celebrities and ordinary folks.



