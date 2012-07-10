TopOnlineFax.com Uses Video Reviews to Rank Best Online Fax Services

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Online faxing has allowed businesses all over the world to cut costs. Online faxing reduces the need for expensive ink and printer paper, and it’s a secure, convenient, and easy way to get a message from one point to another.



The internet is home to a number of different online fax services, and TopOnlineFax.com wants to help visitors decide which one is best for their business. The website features rankings of the top rated online fax services in the industry, from RingCentral to eFax.



The homepage of the TopOnlineFax.com seeks to immediately provide users with all of the information they need to make an informed decision on their online faxing provider. The homepage features a chart that details the plans, customer support, and monthly prices offered by today’s leading fax providers.



In an effort to compete with one another, many online fax services also offer customers a free trial. Users can click the ‘View Offer’ button under each website at TopOnlineFax.com to sign up for that free trial. In addition, each service provides subscribers with a certain number of free faxes per month, and that number can impact how much subscribers end up actually paying for their plan.



I addition to the user friendly comparison chart, TopOnlineFax.com also provides in-depth reviews of each service. Going way beyond most review sites TopOnlineFax.com also offers video reviews for each service. A spokesperson commented:



“We understand that consumers are growing increasingly sophisticated. Not only do they want the best information available but they want to digest that in their preferred format. We launched the video reviews to accompany our written reviews so we can give the best information in the most convenient format for our visitors.”



Many businesses utilize online faxing however there are still a number of businesses who don’t understand the benefits of online faxing, a TopOnlineFax.com spokesman provided further explanation:



“Regardless of which online fax service you choose, online faxing helps businesses save money on equipment and office costs. It also helps anybody save on storage space and create a more efficient work flow.”



The site also features a plethora of quality editorial content regarding the online faxing market from the latest news to informative content such as “How Online Fax Apps Work”.



Ultimately, the goal of TopOnlineFax.com is to make the decision-making process as easy as possible for businesses and consumers. At TopOnlineFax, visitors can see which online fax service would work best for their needs.



