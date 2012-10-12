TopRankAutoTransport.com Launches Innovative Money Back Guarantee Promise

Flushing, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Moving a car from one place to another sounds like a fairly easy proposition. After all, it is a vehicle. However there are many situations that make transporting a car by driving it impractical or impossible. Sometimes the distances are so vast that it doesn’t make sense to drive it. Sometimes a car needs to be in a different place than the owner. For these reasons, and many others, professional vehicle movers exist to help people get their cars to another place.



One company that is making waves in the vehicle moving industry is TopRankAutoTransport.com, a business that has built a substantial reputation for careful, efficient and good value vehicle transportation. The market leading transport company has recently launched an innovative money back guarantee pledge for all its customers. A spokesperson explained the move:



“We believe actions speak louder than words, so rather than tell our customers we will transport their vehicles carefully and efficiently we decided to give them a satisfaction guarantee. Quite simply if our customers aren’t happy, we will refund them their money. We’re able to offer this guarantee because we know our customers love our service, they tell us so every day.”



The Top Rank Auto Transport website goes into detail about the moving procedure, with a full description of the precautions they take to protect the vehicles in their care. There are details on how they protect against the elements, theft, and other hazards that can befall a vehicle in transit.



The site also contains a blog, which features useful editorial content about the car transport process and cars in general. Any car lover will find this section of the site very informative as well as entertaining.



Potential customers can browse though a plethora of positive testimonials from previous satisfied clients. These testimonials are hosted on an independent website called TransportReviews.com, so readers can be sure that they are genuine.



A spokesman for the website said:



“For a lot of our customers, cars are more than just a way to get around. We have been trusted to look after incredibly important and valuable classic car collections, as well as personal vehicles with considerable financial and sentimental value. These customers come to us because they know the incredible care that we take when we move a vehicle. We have a rigorous and thorough system that we use to ensure vehicles get to their destination in exactly the condition that we received them. We treat each vehicle as if it was our own and that’s why we have prospered even during these tough economic times. “



