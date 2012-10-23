Topsourcing Network TopTal Launches to Connect Businesses, Software Engineers from Across the Globe

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Online topsourcing network TopTal has just launched to provide engineers and developers across the globe with a highly advanced freelance and career platform. The new online network connects start-ups, businesses, and organizations to a rapidly growing network of some of the most talented developers in the world through a simple, easy-to-use online system curated by TopTal’s staff of in-house engineers.



The job market is continuously changing and given the shortage of high caliber engineering talent, freelancing and remote staffing is taking over in many industries. Although there are a number of freelance platforms offering new employment currently on the market, in many cases, the quality of positions and employees is simply not there.



Toptal is challenging the status quo with their new top-notch freelance platform. As a virtual platform, the system offers a high level of flexibility to both businesses and contractors. And unlike other freelance platforms, TopTal takes pride in prequalifying each of the companies and engineers or developers included in their exclusive network.



According to TopTal, “We provide companies with elite software engineers and developer teams on a full- or part-time basis. Our talent pool is rigorously tested and curated by a team of highly acclaimed engineers to ensure they will efficiently execute and seamlessly integrate into virtually any company.”



Whether an organization is looking to ramp up their team of web or mobile developers or is looking to add a talented machine-learning veteran, TopTal can help connect them with the person to suit their exact needs. The company’s network includes a wide range of engineers whose skills fall into three general categories: Front-End (HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, UX, UI, etc.), Back-End (Python, Django, Java, C#, PHP, Ruby on Rails, iOS, Androiad, Sharepoint, MATLAB, etc.) and Quality Assurance (Unit Testing, Selenium, PHPUnit, JUnit, Cucumber, etc.).



TopTal’s network includes engineers from across the globe, allowing them to assist companies in any country by finding the optimal freelancer or team member. In fact, TopTal has already worked with companies in Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Brazil, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Africa, and more.



Not only can TopTal connect developers and businesses from any location, they can typically relocate an engineer to these locations in less than a week if needed.



As an added bonus, TopTal offers a two-week, risk-free trial period to businesses and organizations in need of talented help. Companies can take two weeks to determine if a TopTal engineer is a good fit and can even keep any code created within that time frame at no charge if they are unhappy with the end results.



For more information about TopTal, visit http://www.toptal.com



