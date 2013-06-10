TopStockTips Alerts Fernhill Corporation (PINKSHEETS: FERN)Bullish Breakout Chart

Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- TopStockTips.Com Wall Street's #1 Stock Newsletter Alerts Fernhill Corporation (PINKSHEETS: FERN)



Fernhill Corporation (PINKSHEETS: FERN) - Is out our bullish breakout alert for 06/10/2013. (PINKSHEETS: FERN) has broken the 20 and 50 day moving averages on the chart and we believe that it will test the 100 day moving average .0075. With this small size share float we believe once the 100 day moving average at .0075 is broken, (PINKSHEETS: FERN) will break .01 .



Back on May 19, 2013 (PINKSHEETS: FERN) ran over 100% in only two days of trading. With volume this hidden gem could move back into pennyland with its small size share structure.



(PINKSHEETS: FERN) has recently announced that it has secured financing from an investment group and expects to receieve those monies within 60 days from 05/23/2013.



The company's intent for securing non dilutive financing is essential to shareholder value and will enable property payments and work procedures to occur as planned. The company's recent LOI agreement the "Silver Bell Mine Property" is located on the south shore of Horne Lake, approximately 15 kilometers northeast of Port Alberni, British Columbia.



Fernhill Corporation will aggressively be acquiring and developing early stage mineral exploration projects in North America. To develop these projects, we will be contracting geologists, specializing in specific types of mineralization to assist with our field programs.



Fernhill’s primary strategy is to employ a joint venture model to advance the properties, reduce the risks of exploration to shareholders while maintaining a significant interest in the property in the event of a discovery. The work conducted by any of our joint ventures partners will enhance our mineral exploration program. Our focus is the acquisition of highly prospective grass roots and semi developed mineral exploration projects. These projects will be developed using Joint Venture participation, and spin-off developed projects to create value for shareholders and making it accessible to producing companies.



Disclaimer

TopStockTips.Com is not a registered securities advisor. Investors should always conduct their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company. The company provides information on highlighted stocks via press releases, newsletters and company website, but this should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell. Please visit the company website for a more complete list of risks and disclosures.