TopStockTips Announces Top Five Stocks for Friday: EVSV, TDEY, AAPL, MPIX, FB

EVSV: EVSV-Enviro-Serv Inc. is taking off and management is expanding, looking for another big day for this stock. EVSV has been heavily shorted in the past few weeks and we expect to see covering of those positions in the 1.5 to 2c range, that should drive the stock to 5c, then it is all up to management. Enviro-Serv Inc. (OTCPK: EVSV) is a Tampa based corporation specializing in providing property maintenance services in geographically concentrated warm climate states. Through an aggressive acquisition strategy, the Company is building a portfolio of highly profitable enterprises that offer year round services such as pest control management, lawn and landscaping care, pool maintenance, air conditioning/refrigeration installation and repairs and a host of additional onsite maintenance offerings. Please visit our website at www.enviro-serv.com



TDAY: 3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States. The company offers 3D Eye Solutions conversion technology that supports education by converting older DVD video content libraries to deliver content for use. Its 3D Eye Solutions include 3D Eye Solutions auto-stereoscopic displays to enhance the viewer’s visual experience without the need for 3D glasses or special eyewear; and 3D Eye Media Module, an integrated hardware and software solution for the plug and play individuals. The company also provides auto-stereoscopic systems for high traffic venues, such as malls and shopping centers, airports, convention centers, concerts, and sport events; and corporate applications, including lobbies, conference, sales presentations, and trade show events.



AAPL: Apple Inc. +1.21% shares began the trading session yesterday with a price of US$444.46. When day-trade ended, the stock finally lost 0.79% to US$439.29. The stock traded 18.11 million shares in the last trading session, compared to its daily average of 16.84 million shares. The share bounced back about 12% since last month's quarterly report, but shareholder still lost about 40% from the 52-week high. Investors may want to find out where Apple will go from here.



MPIX: Mindpix Corporation (otc pink:MPIX) is a media company that primarily focuses on music and multi-media global television program content. MPIX owns, develops and licenses intellectual properties and program content to distribute and monetize across a full spectrum of media. MPIX has recently updated their disclosure and financial information at OTC Markets.



FB: Facebook Inc. (FB) rose after the social- networking company’s first-quarter sales topped estimates, a sign that Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is gaining ground in his effort to make more money from mobile advertising. Zuckerberg has focused on software and advertising for smartphones and tablets after concern about Facebook’s mobile strategy weighed on shares in the four months following its market debut. Since then, investments designed to attract users on handheld devices and advertisers have started paying off, according to Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities Inc. in Los Angeles.“They’re monetizing it better and better and better,” said Pachter, who rates the shares outperform. “They’re making progress -- and dramatic progress." First-quarter sales rose 38 percent to $1.46 billion, Facebook said in a statement yesterday. That compares with the average analysts’ estimate of $1.44 billion, according to data (FB) compiled by Bloomberg. Profit excluding certain items was 12 cents a share, compared with an average prediction of 13 cents.



