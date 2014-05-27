Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- TopStockTips.com Wall Street's #1 Stock Newsletter Features New World Gold Corporation (PINKSHEETS: NWGC)



New World Gold Corporation (PINKSHEETS: NWGC) has a solid history of producing revenues year over year, and proven or probable reserves of 1,895,000 oz of gold both domestically and internationally; the proven reserves are 695,000 oz and the probable reserves are 1,200,000 oz. The current worth of these proven and probable combined reserves is $2,446,445,000 based on the gold value of $1291.00 per oz as of 5/21/14. Using JUST the proven reserves as a conservative number, 695,000 oz is equal to $897,245,000.



We will take the numbers from the most recent quarterly report, filed JUST LAST WEEK. The A/S for NWGC is ONLY 750M shares. The O/S is even lower, at only 527M shares! Again, using the conservative, but PROVEN reserves value, divided by the outstanding shares, you get $1.70 per share intrinsic value.



The most recent quarterly also reports $11.6M in assets, and most importantly, gross PROFITS of over $4.9M last year. If that wasn't good enough, the most recent PR says that their NET profits for Q1 2014 are 98% higher than in 2013. It's safe to say these people KNOW what they are doing and are doing it well over and over.



Now you can see why we are SO EXCITED about this undervalued Gem. It is an undiscovered, profitable company with a low float and it is going to be HUGE.



New World Gold Corporation (PINKSHEETS: NWGC) continues to grow through development and production of existing reserves, acquisition and development of new reserves and processing of third party reserves at it's mills.



Previously the Company had focused on domestic gold reserves. However, the Company has been very successful in Ecuador and Peru and has defined a large proven reserve of 695,000 oz of gold and significant probable reserves that the Company is evaluating to change into a proven reserve. At the same time the Company will continue to acquire additional proven reserves that are ready to come on to productions.



New World Gold Corporation (PINKSHEETS: NWGC) has shown excellent growth in 2011 and now has 5 producing mines and 3 operating mills. The Company projects that in 2012 it will acquire another producing mine and one more mill while at the same time increasing its proven gold reserves and its daily production.

Key Highlights:



New World Gold has 5 producing gold mines.

The Company has 3 fully operating mills with a combined capacity of 380 tonnes per day.

The average head grade of the ore being processed is 1.0 oz of gold and 15 gm of silver per tonne of ore.

The Company processes ore from other mines increasing cash flow and profits.

The Company has proven reserves in excess of 695,000 oz of gold.

The Company has probable reserves greater than 1,200,000 oz of gold.

The Company is working to change these reserves from probable to proven.

New World Gold will continue to increase reserves through acquisitions.

The Company continues to have an active reclamation program.

The Company had record revenues and profits in 2011 and expects to exceed these results in 2012.



New World Gold Corporation (PINKSHEETS: NWGC) a producing top gold mine stock with Seasoned Management touted one of the best gold mining stocks will increase its production rapidly and actively pursuing new acquisitions.



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