TopStockTips Hot Stocks for Thursday 05/09/2013: MXAM, ONCI, VDSC, GOOG

MAXAM GOLD CORP: (OTCMKTS:MXAM) increased 33.33% at the price of $0.0004 recently on a traded volume of 106.77 million shares, in comparison to 7.62 million shares of average trading volume.



The company has a total market capitalization of $21,000.00. Maxam Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, mining, and milling of gold, and other precious and non-precious metals. Its principal property, Peoria Seven mine, which is located south of Gila Bend, Arizona, holds 640 acres of the companys claims. Today could be another big volume day for MXAM.



On4 Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCI): On4 Communications, Inc (On4) is a development stage company. The Company is engaged in providing wireless communications services to telecommunication companies, consumers and businesses. Its platform consists of global positioning system(GPS), device management, location-based services (LBS), capabilities, and the broadcasting of proprietary and non-proprietary content. On March 16, 2011, the Company disposed its two wholly- owned subsidiaries, Sound Revolution Recordings Inc., and Charity Tunes Inc. Watch for a possible breakout here.



PV ENTERPRISES INTERNATIONAL INC. (OTCMKTS:VDSC): announces that due to the rapid finalization of a number of acquisitions and mergers that are closed and rapidly coming to a close they have signed an agreement with the outstanding firm of WWW.CAPTIVACOMMUNICATIONS.COM and to assist in the electronic marketing and to help guide and speed the growth of our mergers and acquisitions throughout the Greek and Caribbean islands and the Mediterranean, and south and central American and north American markets and will also help with our ship lodging facilities. VDSC is now putting into motion our previously stated plans to establish cruise and ferry operations worldwide. We are now becoming a revenue producing company that should enable us to fulfill all our objectives.



Google Inc- (NASDAQ:GOOG) : The Google Inc I/O conference will begin on May 15, and the company is expected to unveil a new update to its Android mobile operating system as well as updates to its own lines of smart phones and tablets. One of the most exciting events for fans of Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) will be the expected slew of new information about the firm’s upcoming Google Glass wearable computer. Since the start of 2013, shares in Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) have risen by more than 20 percent.



