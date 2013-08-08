Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- TopStockTips.com Alerts American Soil Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOYL) Gains +13,723% On Massive Volume.



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American Soil Technologies, Inc.:(OTCMKTS:SOYL) has broken the 52 week high and hits .47cents gaining +13,723%! This low float masterpiece could set new highs today with increased volume. (OTCMKTS:SOYL) is now in the blue sky breakout territory and anything is possible!



American Soil Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOYL) engages in developing, marketing, and selling polymer and other soil amendments to the agricultural turf and horticulture industries primarily in the United States. The company?s principal products include Agriblend, a soil amendment for agriculture; Soil Medic, a slow release liquid fertilizer for homes, parks, golf courses, and other turf related applications; and The Agro Tower for vertical farming. It also provides homogenized fertilizers, non-toxic insect controls, plant protectants, seeds, and soil and silage inoculants to commercial and residential customers worldwide.



The company's products are used to decrease water usage, increase nutrient retention in soil, enhance seed germination and sprout emergence, clarify ponds, and increase the effectiveness of chemical fertilizers and biological additives. American Soil Technologies, Inc. markets its products through sales representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Canoga Park, California.



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