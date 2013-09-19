Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- TopStockTips.com Alerts - Attitude Drinks Incorporated (OTCQB:ATTD) Sub-Penny Breakout Alert.



Attitude Drinks Incorporated (OTCQB:ATTD)- ATTD is an innovative beverage brand development company with a pure milk recovery drink, exploiting recent scientific evidence, confirming the benefits of milk and protein as an exercise recovery aid. Phase III(R) is sold in select local, regional and national markets including colleges, universities, convenience stores, fitness centers and gyms, as well as online.



Attitude Drinks Incorporated (OTCQB:ATTD)- has only a 31 Million shares outstanding which means this baby can move fast with volume. ATTD Is way oversold on the chart and is ready to make a big move up.



Attitude remains a premium brand development company providing beverages that meet the uncompromising high standards of the consumer. Encouraging potential and achieving long-term profitable growth drives the Attitude team to making the best use out of each opportunity. That opportunity began with Vis Viva™



Attitude’s first developed brand launched in February ’08. With Attitude’s sights set on the premium energy drink and functional beverage categories, Vis Viva™ is to be followed by products currently in the exploration and development stages.



Attitude Drinks has developed a revolutionary new protein recovery drink that we wish to introduce to you. We have enhanced the natural nutrition found in low fat milk by utilizing current scientific research, new processing techniques and state of the art packaging.



Attitude Sees Continued Sales Growth for Phase III(R) and Kicks Off Sales With Pine State Trading Co.



Attitude Drinks (OTCQB: ATTD), an innovative beverage brand development company and creator of Phase III(R) Recovery, today announced the continued growth in order flow from their largest customers. In addition to the Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts markets which have continued to demonstrate steady growth and consumer appeal, Attitude launched sales of Phase III(R) this week through its newest partner in Maine, Pine State Trading Co. http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ATTD/news



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