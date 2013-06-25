Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- TopStockTips.Com Alerts Carbon Credits International (PINKSHEETS: CARN) - CARN Announces the Addition of More Than 80 New Accounts



Phoenix, Arizona, June 25, 2013 – Carbon Credits International, Inc.(PINKSHEETS:CARN) is pleased to announce that it’s strategic partner, Paperless Transaction Corporation (“Paperless” …www.paperlesstrans.com) have now deployed their integrated software solutions creating a simple to use, practical gateway for all of their clients.In the first two quarters of this year (FY 2013), Paperless has added 80plus new clients to our Singlepoint brand including Marilyn Hickey and Tony Evans, resulting in an impressive 280% increase in revenuegeneration potential as compared to the last year of operations.



“We are very encouraged with the results and overall prospects in terms of overall benefit to the Singlepoint brand,” noted CEO, Greg Lambrecht.“Paperless now has over 10,000 clients including many of the largest nonprofit and ministry organizations in the nation. This allows them to offer an extraordinary “charitable rate” for services thus increasing their net collections. As a mutual benefit to the relationship, SinglePoint’s Text-a-Day™ provides Paperless the ability to add mobile donations and payments to their other transaction processing gateways including email,call-in, Facebook, online, Push2Pay, and others. The best benefit is the generation of reoccurring transactions which will result in a definedincrease in revenue for our clients.”



Current Paperless clients include a host of well-known Companies as well as non-profits in various sectors including: Best Western Hotels, Texaco Oil, Carl’s Jr., Lincoln Mercury Dealers, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association to name a few.



SinglePoint’s Text-a-Day™ utilizes a secure mobile web payment gateway that is fully integrated into the Paperless-processing terminal. The partnership will allow Paperless to extend their online checkout and donation pages directly to mobile devices which will have a pronounced impact as the volume of financial transactions they process climbs steadily. The partnership creates a simple as well as easy to use access method for our new clients without a merchant bank processor.



Management is confident that SinglePoint/Textaday will become a prime acquisition target for the larger players in the sector as more and more companies continue to rely on mobile payment solutions. As already noted in several articles, the ongoing payment solutions revolution is upon us;and as Juniper Research predicts, “Mobile payments could reach $1,700bn by 2017 - or about 4 per cent of all global retail transactions.”



About the Company

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, we are a state of the art mobile technology company and full service mobile marketing agency. We operate a best-in-class mobile commerce and communication platform specifically designed to serve the needs of the non-profit community as well as the for profit companies. We make any campaign instantly interactive via the mobile phone. This functionality allows our clients to conduct business transactions, accept donations and engage in targeted communication campaigns with their customers/donors through any mobile devices. Send more messages, create more awareness, and raise revenues and donations.



About Paperless Transaction Corporation

Paperless is a national provider of VISA/MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Diners Club and Carte Blanche payment processing services and handles authorizations and settlement of credit card sales. Paperless offers the best prices directly from the provider as well as discounts for hardware, software and other related services essential to payment processing. We provide exceptional service and deploy the industry's latest technology. Our customers consist of merchants of many sizes - from small Mom-and-Pop shops to large national retail chains and non-profit organizations.



Paperless Transaction Corp is a registered ISO/MSP of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Walnut Creek, CA.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



Disclaimer:

