Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- TopStockTips.Com Alerts Carbon Credits International (PINKSHEETS: CARN) CARN Launches a Corporate Name Change Initiative



CARN- Carbon Credits International, Inc. is currently up +34% on 2.8 million shares of volume and we expect to see an increase in share price with todays big news.



Carbon Credits International, Inc. Launches a Corporate Name Change Initiative



Press Release: Carbon Credits International, Inc. – 1 hour 1 minute ago.



Carbon Credits International, Inc. (CARN) announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a name change for the Company to SinglePoint, Inc. This change will better reflect the Company’s business which includes both a state of the art mobile technology company as well as full service mobile marketing agency, designed to serve both the public as well as private sectors.



As previously announced, the Company’s acquisition of SinglePoint’s assets and right to use the SinglePoint name includes the Domain name (www.singlepoint.com). The “SinglePoint” brand’s past associations with managing media messaging campaigns for top corporate entities including NBC, MTV, CBS, Univision and others gives the Company an excellent opportunity to redefine the product’s value to the support of an underserved marketplace.



SinglePoint’s SMS campaign management tool (well known in the industry with campaigns for TV’s ‘Deal or No Deal’, Red Cross Haiti campaign, the Beijing and Vancouver Olympics) will provide new value to those business partners with both charitable as well as profit driven objectives.



“This is but the first step of many in re-focusing the Company’s energies to the service of an enhanced media product mechanism,” states CARN CEO, Greg Lambrecht. “This positions our Company to re-launch our services in the text messaging/mobile payments industry as we work to gain traction in this exciting and rapidly developing business channel.” Company executives are working to prepare the necessary paperwork to accomplish the Board’s name change directive as soon as possible. Progress announcements will be forth coming.



Check out the Company’s dynamic mobile payments technology at www.textaday.com!



About Carbon Credits International, Inc.

Carbon Credits International, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, is a state of the art mobile technology company and full service mobile marketing agency. The company operates a best-in-class mobile commerce and communication platform, doing business as TextADay, makes any campaign instantly interactive via the mobile phone. This functionality allows our clients to conduct business transactions, accept donations and engage in targeted communication campaigns with their customers/donors through mobile devices. Newly acquired from Carbon Credits International, Inc., is the use of Singlepoint technologies, which are in use with the current technologies of the company.



Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



CONTACT:

CEO, GREG LAMBRECHT

1-602-481-1544



MAKE SURE TO SIGN UP TO OUR FREE STOCK NEWSLETTER HERE



Disclaimer:

TopStockTips is not a registered securities advisor. Investors should always conduct their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company. The company provides information on highlighted stocks via press releases, newsletters and company website, but this should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell. Please visit the company website for a more complete list of risks and disclosures.