Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- TopStockTips.com Alerts Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: EXHI) Gains +230% On Massive Volume.



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Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: EXHI) has broken the 52 week high and hits .215 cents gaining +230%! This low float masterpiece could set new highs today with increased volume. (PINKSHEETS:EXHI) is now in the blue sky breakout territory and anything is possible!



Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (PINKSHEETS:EXHI) has operated in Japan for a number of years before moving to the United States. The Company's products are sold online and through the company's affiliate and distribution programs. The Company is dedicated to offering medical equipment to hospitals, assisted living facilities and to private individuals who seek quality medical equipment at cost effective prices. The Company's website is at www.exlitesmedical.com.



Exlites Enters Agreement to Obtain New Products That Provide Cutting Edge Medical Technology



SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Aug 12, 2013 (Marketwired via COMTEX) -- Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: EXHI) announced that it has entered into an agreement with a company that will source new cutting edge medical products from China, Taiwan and Japan. Exlites has contracted with a company in Utah whose mission is to assist medical product companies from around the world to develop economic opportunities and exclusive vendor arrangements with U.S. corporations.



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