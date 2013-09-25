TopStockTips.com Alerts Family Room Entertainment Corp. (OTCMarkets:FMYR) Gains +1136% on Huge Volume

Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- TopStockTips.com Wall Street's #1 Penny Stock Newsletter Alerts Family Room Entertainment Corp. (OTCMarkets:FMYR) Gains +1136% On Huge Volume.



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Family Room Entertainment Corp. (OTCMarkets:FMYR) 0.0121 +0.0066(+120.00%) 3:27PM EDT Soars From .0055 to .068 cents on over 5 million shares of volume. This Low Float wonder broke all resistance and proved to be the day's big winner.



Family Room Entertainment Corporation’s (OTCMarkets:FMYR) (www.fmlyroom.com) plan of operations is and continues to be mainly a full venture film / TV / music entertainment company. FMYR has been engaged in various aspects of the motion picture entertainment industry and currently has a small Library of films in distribution. FMYR plans, at this time, to further produce new Films, TV projects, Music and other entertainment ventures and opportunities. FMYR also plans to further the current film library in areas like internet streaming, 3D format and other new systems.



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