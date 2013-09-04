Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- TopStockTips.com Alerts Inscor, Inc. Corporation (OTCPink: IOGA) Signs Multi-Million Dollar Contract Worth $36 million per year in gross revenues beginning this November.



INSCOR, Inc. (OTCPINK: IOGA) named Kenny Andam as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) just two months ago. In that short time, the new CEO landed the company squarely in the middle of negotiations with an organization in his homeland of Ghana and secured a very lucrative insurance deal. INSCOR and the National Mass Social Welfare Scheme in Ghana (MSWS) negotiated a deal that has INSCOR insuring lost or stolen welfare cards that will be issued to MSWS’s members.



For INSCOR, Inc. (OTCPINK:IOGA) this represents approximately $3M in gross monthly revenue beginning November 30, 2013, and ultimately rising to $18M in estimated gross monthly revenue within three years of the launch of the cards. Securing this contract means $36 million per year in gross revenues as coverage on the cards kicks in beginning this November.



That gross revenue quickly grows to over $200M each year by the third year when MSWS ramps up coverage to all 18 million of its members in Ghana. The company can continue to capitalize with MSWS’s growth, which is projected to reach 650 million subscribers to its programs throughout Africa by 2030.



Inscor, Inc. Corporation (OTCPink: IOGA) - INSCOR specializes in providing significant funding solutions utilizing high cash-value life insurance contracts combined with low-cost financing. The insurance and financing are modeled within the framework of a Financed Insurance Trust (FIT) to provide substantial cash flows from life insurance proceeds and cash values at little or no out-of-pocket cost. Through collaboration with insurance companies, financing institutions, actuaries and attorneys, INSCOR has developed FIT strategies tailored for specific market segments.



INSCOR, Inc. is a leading independent insurance national consulting and marketing organization of life, disability-income and long-term care insurance and other financial tools and services in addition to a wide array of annuity products marketed offered through its financial and insurance professional advisors across the country.



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