Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- TopStockTips.com Alerts Kbridge Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BMMCF) Gains +299,900% On Huge Volume!



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Kbridge Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BMMCF) Is currently in blue sky breakout mode and gaining huge momentum with volume. This company started that day at just .0002 and has hit a high of day price of .60 Cents!



Kbridge Energy Corp. - (OTCMKTS:BMMCF) Is a development stage company, provides consulting services in South Korea. It operates as a broker for energy and resource related contracts. The company was formerly known as Blue Marble Media Corp. and changed its name to Kbridge Energy Corp. in December 2011. Kbridge Energy Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Kbridge Energy Corp.(OTCMKTS:BMMCF) Has only 14,522,727 shares outstanding!



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