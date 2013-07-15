Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- TopStockTips.com Alerts NanoTech Entertainment (OTCPINK: NTEK) NTEK will be making multiple announcements, starting later today, about the Nuvola product line, including our rollout to retail, the product website, details for ordering the product, and key new partners.



NanoTech Entertainment (OTCPINK: NTEK): About NanoTech Entertainment Headquartered in San Jose, CA, with US operations in NV, MA, along with India and China, NanoTech Entertainment is a global technology company that focuses on all aspects of the entertainment industry. With three business units, focusing on Gaming, Media & IPTV and Mobile Apps, the company has a unique business model. The company has a diverse portfolio of products and technology.



NanoTech Gaming Labs operates as a virtual manufacturer, developing its technology and games, and licensing them to third parties for manufacturing and distribution in order to keep its overhead extremely low and operations efficient in the new global manufacturing economy.



NanoTech Media develops proprietary technology which it licenses to publishers for use in their products as well as creating and publishing unique content. NanoTech Communications develops and sells proprietary apps and technology in the Mobile and Consumer space. NanoTech is redefining the role of developers and manufacturers in the global market. More information about NanoTech Entertainment and its products can be found on the web at www.NanoTechEnt.com.



San Jose, CA July 15, 2013 NANOTECH ENTERTAINMENT (OTCPINK: NTEK) CEO Jeffrey A. Foley issued a letter to Shareholders today updating shareholders on the upcoming events and news releases surrounding the Nuvola NP-1 product.



We have been inundated in the past 72 hours with questions about our upcoming releases surrounding the Nuvola 4K UltraHD media player. We will be making multiple announcements, starting later today, about the Nuvola product line, including our rollout to retail, the product website, details for ordering the product, and key new partners. We appreciate the excitement surrounding the product and plan to update you as soon as we can. Given that we have many new partners involved in this project, we have to get approval from many sources on our news and release of information. We will be posting the first of several Nuvola related announcement later today, and throughout the following weeks.



We value our shareholders and appreciate their investment in our company and look forward to a long and profitable future together.



Disclaimer:

TopStockTips is not a registered securities advisor. Investors should always conduct their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company. The company provides information on highlighted stocks via press releases, newsletters and company website, but this should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell. Please visit the company website for a more complete list of risks and disclosures