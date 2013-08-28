Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- TopStockTips.com Alerts Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCQB:PLPL) BioTech Breakout Alert Ready To Test $1.00 A Share. Coca-Cola Study Results Suggest Potential Benefit to Plandai Biotechnology.



Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCQB: PLPL): Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. and its subsidiaries develop highly bioavailable, phytonutrient rich extracts, which are being utilized to deliver a new family of drugs to safely and affordably treat a multitude of diseases and conditions. Plandai Biotechnology controls every aspect of the process, from growing the raw materials on its farms in South Africa, to producing the patented pending Phytofare(TM) extracts in-house allowing the Company to guarantee the continuity of supply as well as quality control throughout Targeted industries for the Company's products include food and beverage, cosmeceutical, wellness, nutraceutical, anti-aging, and pharmaceutical.



A research study conducted by The Coca-Cola Company indicated that drinking polyphenol rich juice may have benefits associated with a positive change in a major protein that affects arterial health. These findings should be viewed as a positive event and as corroborating third-party evidence from the world's leading beverage producer and thus a boon to Plandaí Biotechnology (OTCQB: PLPL). Plandaí plans to introduce highly bioavailable extract products under the Company's Phytofare™ line that specifically contain these polyphenols which can be used in juices and other beverages.



Plandai Biotechnology, Inc.(OTCQB: PLPL): is on target to begin production of the Phytofare™ Catechin Complex in powder form, topical cream, gel tabs, and a liquid by the end of 1Q14. The Company has partnered with several distributors in the U.S., Europe and Africa to sell market and distribute Plandai's Phytofare™ extracts in 1Q14 as well.



Plandai Biotechnology, Inc.(OTCQB: PLPL): aggressive marketing campaign will reap major benefits from the message that beverages and other products that utilize the Phytofare™ products can provide superior levels of healthy ingredients, such as the polyphenols mentioned above. This differentiation should help the Company expand its market share and generate strong results in 2014.



To Receive A More Detailed Report On Plandai Biotechnology, Inc. PLPL SIGN UP HERE



Disclaimer

TopStockTips is not a registered securities advisor. Investors should always conduct their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company. The company provides information on highlighted stocks via press releases, newsletters and company website, but this should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell. Please visit the company website for a more complete list of risks and disclosures.