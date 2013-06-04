TopStockTips.com Alerts PTA Holdings, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PTAH)

Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- TopStockTips.Com Wall Street's #1 Stock Newsletter Alerts PTA Holdings, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PTAH).



TopStockTips.com belives that PTA Holdings, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PTAH) is way undervalued at the current price of .0006. Back in February PTAH was trading in the .0035 price range and we believe its about to make a big upward move back into that range.



PTA Holdings Inc. (PTAH) is a holding company with a core focus in the automotive industry and for-hire transportation industry. The Company acquired ProFlow Inc. in 2007. ProFlow Inc. is a Georgia based company that specializes in the research and development of lubrication products for the automotive and industrial transportation marketplace.



PTA Holdings Inc. acquired Kingsley Logistic Group in 2012. Kingsley Logistics Group is a multi-faceted transportation group providing a broad array of traditional transportation services that include LTL & Truckload, Inter-modal, Rail, Warehousing & Distribution, Equipment Leasing, Brokerage and 3PL, plus Retail & Special Projects Business Groups.



Kingsley is well positioned to take advantage of the transportation industry's growing trend toward global logistics, distribution and supply chain management, paying attention to the acquisition of small to medium sized companies that we define generating revenues of 2.0 to 20 million of annual revenues as targets of our roll-up strategy. The company will use a combination of transportation software, website technology, for the consolidation of its roll-up of supply chain subsidiaries, including truck and inter-modal transportation units, warehousing and storage facilities, logistics management and related technology functions.



SIGN UP NOW TO RECEIVE DAILY ALERTS ON THE THE HOTTEST STOCK TICKERS SIGN UP HERE



Disclaimer

TopStockTips.Com is not a registered securities advisor. Investors should always conduct their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company. The company provides information on highlighted stocks via press releases, newsletters and company website, but this should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell. Please visit the company website for a more complete list of risks and disclosures.