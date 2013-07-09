Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- TopStockTips.Com Alerts SinglePoint Inc. (PINKSHEETS:SING) Singlepoint, Inc. Announces Name/Symbol Change; Launches Dynamic Corporate Website toward Increased Customer Base and Revenue Streams



Singlepoint, Inc. (USOTC: SING), a state of the art mobile technology company and full-service mobile marketing agency, is pleased to announce that FINRA has officially received the necessary documentation to effect, as of July 1, 2013, the name/symbol change of the company from Carbon Credits International, Inc. (CARN) to Singlepoint, Inc. (SING), allowing management to further brand the Company in line with its achievements and initiatives in the mobile payment solutions sector.



In tandem with the announcement, the Company has officially launched its online headquarters, www.singlepoint.com, as part of a competitive branding initiative. Execs are confident, alongside the Company's continual increase in customer base, this branding initiative will further position the company for dynamic global expansion and cumulative growth in revenues and shareholder value.



"We're thrilled with the direction of the Company, including these recent actions which I consider to be a success for everyone involved," states Singlepoint CEO, Greg Lambrecht. "The name and ticker change was something very important to me in terms of overall benefit to the Company and its Shareholders. We take our work, and our investors, seriously, and the Singlepoint name goes hand in hand with everything we do. Mobile payment technology is rapidly advancing as an indispensable consumer tool."



Javelin Strategy and Research says that the highest growth for any payment type from now until 2018 will be in mobile payments. Mobile proximity payments accounted for only .01% of the $3.98 trillion in retail point of sale payments last year. Javelin predicted that mobile adoption and industry push for mobile payments that the total amount of mobile payments at the point of sale would increase from $398 million last year to $5.4 billion in 2018. "We're seeing a big push for mobile payments. Networks and banks are pursuing mobile opportunities and merchants are more actively involved. You can look at some of the big merchants who have seen success with loyalty programs that involve mobile, such as Starbucks," Aleia Van Dayke, a payments analyst for Javelin, and the author of the report, said.



About the Company

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Singlepoint, Inc. is a state of the art mobile technology company and full service mobile marketing agency. We operate a best-in-class mobile commerce and communication platform specifically designed to serve the needs of the non-profit community as well as the for profit companies. We make any campaign instantly interactive via the mobile phone. This functionality allows our clients to conduct business transactions, accept donations and engage in targeted communication campaigns with their customers/donors through any mobile devices. Send more messages, create more awareness, and raise revenues and donations.



