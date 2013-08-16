Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- TopStockTips.com Alerts SourcingLink.net, Inc. (PINKSHEETS:SNET) Gains +723% on Massive Volume.



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SourcingLink.net, Inc. (PINKSHEETS:SNET) Gains +723% on 5,595,973 shares of volume with big news.



SourcingLink.net, Inc. (PINKSHEETS:SNET) is in the business of sourcing, acquiring, trading, and dealing in investment quality gemstones and rare earth minerals. In addition, we are a provider of rare antiquities and high quality original one of a kind designed jewelry adorned with precious gemstones and made of fine metals. Rare Earth Minerals (REM's) are mined through post mining production and we intend to purchase REM mining claims throughout the world. Contracts will be available to the industry and investors uncut/unpolished on a wholesale level and through finished jewelry.



SourceLink.net Provides Market Update and Information on Advantages to Mining Exploration and Development in the Province of Quebec



SourcingLink.net Inc. (PINKSHEETS: SNET) Pursuant to yesterday's press release SourceLink.net has signed an agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Eldor Rare Earth Property Claims (Eldor Project) located in Northern Quebec, Canada. The Company expects to execute on this agreement with an initial payment prior to August 20th, 2013. The Eldor Project which adjoins the west boundary of Commerce Resources' Ashram Project which currently has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) with a Net Present Value (NPV) at a 10% discount rate of $2.32 billion, a pre-tax/pre-finance Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 44%.



The Eldor Project consists of approximately 2438 acres including 21 claims and is located in Northern Quebec which is considered one of the most favorable mining jurisdictions in the world. SourcingLink.net may benefit as the property a designated as part of the "Plan Nord" for major economic, social and environmental development as announced by the Quebec Government.



Sourcelink.net may also be eligible for a tax credit for exploration expenses incurred in the province of Quebec including 35% of eligible exploration expenses incurred by non-operating corporations (38,75% when expenses which are incurred in Quebec Near-North and Far-North). The Company intends to take advantages of these benefits in the future as moves forward on its plans for exploration on the Eldor Project.



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