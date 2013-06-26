Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- TopStockTips.Com Alerts World Assurance Group, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: WDAS) - Aims For 20 Million Paid Advertisements Per Month By End Of 2013.



World Assurance Group, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: WDAS)- World Assurance Group Inc. is a holding company that currently operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries: CellAd, a digital media company based in Ireland operating in the global mobile advertising industry and ANAV Holdings Corporation, a development stage real estate investment company in the United States.



CellAd has developed, along with its partners, a revolutionary new cloud based advertising platform that allows advertisers and brands to deliver high definition, full screen adverts, coupons and click-through offers to subscribers via its smartphone application. Once installed, every time the subscriber receives an inbound call or text message CellAd will pay the subscriber a fee in the form of cash or other agreed medium.



ANAV is a development stage real estate Investment Company. Given the downturn in the real estate and property markets since 2009, the company had a strategy of buying land and property at distressed prices and holding them until the markets returned to sell from a profit. It currently owns two lots of development land in Colorado.



CellAd plans to launch additional smartphone and tablet apps later this year to address additional market segments and in response to advertisers’ broader understanding of CellAd’s unique ability to reach customers. According to Gartner, the leading global market analyst, worldwide mobile advertising revenue is forecast to reach $11.4 billion in 2013, up from $9.6 billion in 2012 and will achieve $24.5 billion in 2016. Overall, Gartner says revenue from Global Mobile Advertising will grow 400 percent between 2011 and 2016.



CellAd Inc., today announces that management’s goal is to achieve at least 20 million paid advertisement displays per month to CellAd app users by the end of 2013.



CellAd is currently in beta phase with its first smartphone app, AdKash, the first app of its kind to directly reward users for viewing advertisements on their mobile devices every time they receive a call or text message. By simply downloading the AdKash Android smartphone app from the Google Play store, users will unlock a unique new way to make money from their mobile devices. More about how the AdKash works and the benefits to users can be found at www.celladd.com



