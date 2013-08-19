Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- TopStockTips.com Alerts WRITERS GROUP FILM CORP (OTCQB:WRIT) announced today a co-marketing and distribution agreement with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)



Writers' Group Film Corp (OTCQB:WRIT)0.0008(+166.67%) 342,488,767-Volume



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WRITERS GROUP FILM CORP (OTCQB:WRIT) - The Company produces live concerts by top recording artists in 3D for initial digital broadcast into movie theaters in the United States, with a wider rollout anticipated in Western Europe, South America and Asia, after a successful US theatrical run. Following the initial theatrical run, the 3D concerts will be licensed to TV broadcasters and DVD retailers. In addition, Management intends to sell merchandising and sponsorship, specific to each artist in the concert, in theaters where the live concert will be exhibited. This new concept is intended to present the live concerts in 3D to a massive fan base worldwide in a cost efficient manner.



Aug 19, 2013 WRITERS GROUP FILM CORP. (OTCQB: WRIT) -- Amiga Games Inc. (AGI), a videogame publisher of classic games for a wide range of smartphones and mobile devices, announced today a co-marketing and distribution agreement with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). The agreement will bring between fifty and five hundred classic game titles to Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 through the Windows Store and Windows Phone Store. Microsoft will co-market the release of the gaming titles via Windows.com and Windows Store promotions, Windows social marketing, and Surface Store Picks.



http://finance.yahoo.com/news/amiga-games-inc-newly-acquired-102507599.html



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