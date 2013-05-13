Nutley, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- TopStockTips.Com Wall Street's #1 Stock Newsletter Announces The Hot Stocks For 05/13/2013: (OTCBB:XUII) , (NASDAQ:FB), (NASDAQ:AAPL), (NASDAQ:NFLX), (NASDAQ:GOOG)



Netflix Inc.- (NASDAQ:NFLX) have spiked sharply to the upside in early trade Monday. The stock is now up 5.31 at $223.00. Netflix is challenging the upper end of a 3-week range at the highs of the year.



Apple Inc.- (NASDAQ:AAPL) While Apple Inc. NASDAQ:AAPL retains a desirable position in smartphones and tablets, the company's market share has declined in recent quarters. Despite the harsh reality of an increased competitive environment, the iDevice maker's ability to produce and sell wildly sought-after products to its cult-like customer base, coupled with its strong financial position, set the company up nicely for potential future success. Roughly 1.8% of Fisher's fund is invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock.



Xumanii- (OTCBB:XUII)stock is at $0.385, up +70% , 104 million shares of volume. This stock is trading big dollar volume and is on watch for a technical breakout. Xumanii(TM) is an all-inclusive online platform that provides users the opportunity to create a "Live Broadcast" in true High Definition. Xumanii(TM)'s new, patent pending technology integrates proprietary hardware and software wirelessly, streaming live feeds from multiple cameras in High Definition Audio/Visual with capabilities of up to 10 Megabites per seconds. This technology integrated Hardware and Software allows for the highest quality "live broadcast" without the exorbitant expenditure of traditional methods currently used in the marketplace via the respective Artist's Channel on Xumanii.com. The Company's technology can also be provided to each Artist allowing them to broadcast any event in which they feel that they would like their fans to be a part of.



Facebook Inc- (NASDAQ:FB) reported a marvelous achievement for its Facebook Home app that was downloaded nearly one million times since its launch. Company said that less than half of a percent of company’s one billion users have downloaded the app. Facebook Home is designed for users of Android OS that delivers a Facebook screen with your posts and photos on it. Despite its vigorous growth some experts do say that the app is continuously losing its popularity. The app was launched on April 16 and was in the top 500 in 38 countries and in the top 100 overall in eight countries.



By the end of April the app started to lose steam. It’s also been reported that the social network also launched a new version of Facebook Home that includes bug fixes. Facebook has ties with HTC that offers the app in its HTC One phone.



Google Inc- (NASDAQ:GOOG): Its been just discussed that Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is getting ready to let the games making more easier on its Android OS. Rumors are being floating that the company will launch the new Google Play Games service in order to make Android games more social.Google Play Games will be able to deliver multiplayer functionality, leader boards, cloud game saves and achievements. This service also does resemble with Game Center on iOS platform of Apple Inc. Google Play Games is a response to developers appetite as they have been waiting for a stuff like this for so long. Another side of the story is that Google wants to shed the workload from its game developers by offering a service as part of its platform. The gaming experience will become more social since gamers will be able to let know their friends about game achievements. Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in last trading session end up at $ 871.48 with the average volume of 2.34 million shares. In pre-market GOOG stock increase 0.07%.



